UHS set to host PowderPuff Football Game

Urbana High School Athletic Department, DECA, National Honor Society, and Band are teaming together this Saturday, Oct. 1 to host a PowderPuff Game that will benefit the Thaddeus Sapp Memorial Scholarship.

The game will be composed of Junior & Senior girls as football players, Junior & Senior boys as cheerleaders, and performances by the UHS Band.

Coaching the team of Juniors will be Athletic Department Staff Greg Hower and Carie Thomas, while the UHS Principals, Nathan Sever and Tony Grigsby, will coach the Senior squad. This event is being organized as a way for the community to band together for a day of giving and to provide an exciting memory for the high school kids.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with pre-game band festivities and then will follow with the PowderPuff game. All members of the community are invited and encouraged to attend. There will be no entrance fee, but there will be donations collected at the Wood St. and Tough St. gates. The Urbana Athletic Boosters will be operating the concession stand during the event. UHS DECA will be selling event T-Shirts, sponsored by The Peoples Saving Bank, for $10.

All football players were asked to fundraise a minimum donation of $50 in order to participate. All cheerleaders were asked to fundraise a minimum donation of $25 in order to participate. Each of these sponsors will be featured in the event program along with special program sponsors.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Thaddeus Sapp Memorial Scholarship. This is a scholarship fund in memory of Thad Sapp, Son of UHS Director of Bands David Sapp and Sarah Sapp. This scholarship aims to serve students who were involved in the choir or band and plan to pursue a career in the applied health sciences or special education fields. The amount of scholarships available each year and the amount varies from year to year and is decided by the board for the Thaddeus Sapp Memorial Scholarship.

Thaddeus had a famous saying, “Today is a great day” and we hope that the Urbana community will join us to make a difference in the future lives of our students.

Pictured is essential info for the PowderPuff game. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_flyer.jpeg Pictured is essential info for the PowderPuff game. Submitted graphic

Submitted story

Info from event organizers

