On Sept. 6, over 80 members and guests gathered at Melvin Miller Park for the Urbana FFA cookout meeting.

Every year the chapter holds the meeting to welcome new members, go over program details with parents, give parents and new students the opportunity to ask questions and lastly, to go over items of business the chapter needed to vote on.

The meeting was opened for transactions at 7 p.m. while everyone was eating and congregating. During the meeting, members moved that the chapter put down $85 for each member attending the national convention and the chapter pay $10 for each member attending the Greenhand conference.

Once all business was passed, the meeting ended around 8 p.m. and members and guests were able to walk around and talk to fellow members.

Respectfully submitted

Urbana FFA reporter

Paige Campbell