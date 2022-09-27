Mechanicsburg Public Library October activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10:30 am-12 pm: Blessing of the Animals All Ages. Bring your creatures, great and small, leashed or crated to be blessed! Kids can bring stuff animals! Enjoy children’s activities provided by the Mechanicsburg Public Library. Located in the front lawns of The Episcopal Church of Our Saviour and The Mechanicsburg Public Library.

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Embroidery Hoop Iron-On Fall Craft Ages 18 +. Design your own beautiful fall decoration! Complete with warm autumn colors and a message of “Autumn leaves & pumpkin please,” this craft kit makes an engaging indoor DIY activity that’s just right when the weather starts to cool. Keep this for yourself or gift it to a friend!

Wednesdays, October 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2022 from 11 am-11:45 am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild All Ages. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Embroidery Hoop Iron-On Fall Craft Ages 18 +. Design your own beautiful fall decoration! Complete with warm autumn colors and a message of “Autumn leaves & pumpkin please,” this craft kit makes an engaging indoor DIY activity that’s just right when the weather starts to cool. Keep this for yourself or gift it to a friend!

Thursdays, October 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Yoga All Ages. Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead class! Classes are every Thursday @ 3:30 PM! Please bring your own mats! Yoga will be outside!

Fridays, October 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2022 from 10 am-10:30 am: Roaming Readers Walking Club Ag es 18 +. Need help starting a consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!

Monday, October 10, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. In Octob er, we will explore the History of the Salem Witch Trials!

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 6 pm-7 pm: Fantasy World Ages 13 – 18. Dungeons and Dragons or Magic the Gathering! Love exploring fantasy worlds? Stop by the library on October 11 to create and learn about the two biggest fantasy games!

Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Friday, October 14, 2022 from 10:30 am-5:30 pm Book/Furniture Sale All Ages. The Mechanicsburg Public Library will be having a book/furniture sale. We will have tables set up in the meeting room for patrons to browse! You can take as many books as you would like there is no limit! Donations accepted, but not required!

Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:30 am-2:30 pm Book/Furniture Sale All Ages. The Mechanicsburg Public Library will be having a book/furniture sale. We will have tables set up in the meeting room for patrons to browse! You can take as many books as you would like there is no limit! Donations accepted, but not required!

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Candy Corn Craft Ages 18 +. Come make this cute candy corn craft to add to you Halloween décor.

Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4 pm-5 pm: Generation What’s Next Ages 13 – 18. Design the future of programming at the library. Let your voice be heard!

Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Cow Drawing with Lisa All Ages. In this series, Lisa will be teaching how to draw farm animals. This week we will be drawing a cow.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: 90’s Kahoot Trivia All Ages. Show off your 90’s knowledge at trivia! Please download the Kahoot app before coming!

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 5 pm-7 pm: Halloween Party. Ages 2 – 11. Play some spooky games, show off your costume, and grab some ghoul-tastic crafts!

Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Candy Corn Craft Ages 18 +. Come make this cute candy corn craft to add to you Halloween décor.

Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Pig Drawing with Lisa All Ages. In this series, Lisa will be teaching how to draw farm animals. This week we will be drawing a pig.

At-Home COVID-19 Tests! The Mechanicsburg Public Library is out of COVID test. We will post on social media and our website when we get more! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for updated information!

Beanstack! Register Now! Download the Beanstack Tracker app or visit www.mechanicsburgohlibrary.beanstack.com. Complete your goal!

Coloring Contest! Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in a Halloween-themed coloring contest sponsored by the Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public Library. Pick up coloring sheets starting October 1 and return them by October 28.

Curbside Click & Collect Service! A service through the SEO Libraries app. Curbside Click & Collect is an easy way to pick up items on hold via curbside service. Look for the Click & Collect button on the Holds section of your app. You can begin the process for eligible items and let us know when you arrive at the library all through the app – no phone call required! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Digitized Mechanicsburg High School Yearbooks Mechanicsburg Public Library is happy to announce that select Mechanicsburg High School yearbooks have been digitized and are now available anywhere through a website, at the library on DVDs and USB drives, and to check out on DVDs and USB drives. Visit https://mechanicsburglibrary.wixsite.com/yearbooks to view and search select yearbooks from 1954 to 1987. Portions of 1990-2021 are coming soon!

Friends of the Library. Everyone is welcome to join the Friends of the Library at any of our meetings held on the third Tuesday of every month at 5:00 p.m. in the meeting room. For more information, visit our website or call (937) 834-2004.

Homework Help! All Ages! The Mechanicsburg Public Library will be offering HOMEWORK HELP for all ages! This service is FREE! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Hoopla Digital! Hoopla Digital is a service that includes instant access to over 500,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, streaming video (movies & television shows), and streaming music. Mechanicsburg patrons can borrow 10 items per month. Download the Hoopla Digital app or visit the Hoopla website to make an account with your library card! If you don’t have a library card, you can get a digital card online. Hoopla is also compatible with Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku. Please call or stop by the library if you have questions about Hoopla.

Hotspots! Mechanicsburg Public Library is pleased to announce our Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot lending program which will help make information more accessible to community members. The Mobile Hotspot lending collection provides patrons greater access to the Internet away from the library. Hotspots may be checked out for two weeks (14 days) by patrons age 18 and older. To request a Hotspot, please call or stop by the library.

Memory Kits The Mechanicsburg Public Library recently purchased thirteen memory kits thanks to a generous grant from the Champaign County Memorial Foundation. These kits are able to be checked out and used for reminiscence therapy by people with dementia or Alzheimer’s. The themed kits include a DVD and photo activity cards. The kit themes include the four seasons, dogs and cats, farm, the great outdoors, patriotic, handyman and homemaker, and the 1950s and 1960s. Please call the library at 937-834-2004 if you have any questions or would like to request a kit.

Northstar Digital Literacy Training Northstar Digital Literacy Training is now available at Mechanicsburg Public Library! Training topics include Essential Computer Skills, Essential Software Skills, and Using Technology in Daily Life. Visit https://www.digitalliteracyassessment.org/launch-from/13401-KZZ2-mechanicsburg-public-library-oh0140 to make an account. Call the library at 937-834-2004 to register for a proctored assessment and earn a certificate you can show potential employers.

Wireless Printing! We are pleased to announce that we have installed Princh, a wireless document! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004

for more information!