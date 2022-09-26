WL-S SENIORS OF MONTH

NAME: Alisa Bolton

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Wesley and Laura Bolton

School Activities and Awards: Show Choir, Musical, Link Crew, Key Club, Spanish Club, Calculus Club, and Flags/Color Guard

If I were principal for a day: If I were principal for a day, I would definitely just let it be a free day and everyone could hang out and have fun together.

Favorite school memory: my favorite school memory is probably homecoming week and all the fun events that go on leading up to the game.

People who have been an inspiration to me include:

My parents

Because: they have taught me to live life as the best version of myself and they provide good role models on a daily basis.

Lately, I have been reading:

The Shining by Stephen King

My advice to parents:

Check up on your kids; make sure they are doing what they are supposed to be doing, but also make sure that they are okay, too. Let them know that you are there for them.

Also, it’s okay to trust your kids.

My biggest regret:

I wish I would have joined more groups earlier in high school.

Next year I will be:

Next year I will be attending Wright State for a degree in secondary education.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

NAME: Logan Phillips

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: John Phillips and Susan Yu

School Activities and Awards:

Key Club

Soccer

Basketball

Track and Field

Link Crew

National Honor Society

Chess Club

Student Council

Calculus Club

2 Years of Marching Band

Honda-OSU partnership Math Medal Award

If I were principal for a day:

I would discontinue all fourth period classes and replace them with a 50 minute nap time.

Favorite school memory:

Hangin’ out with my friends at lunch, and going to Disney World with the band freshman year.

People who have been an inspiration to me include:

My parents

My grandparents

My brother, Hayden

My friends

My teammates

My coaches

Zac Brown and his Band, through their song “Chicken Fried”

Because: These people are always there for me, especially when things seem to be at their worst. These people give me the strength to see the light at the end of the tunnel, they give me the strength to push through and push myself further than I ever thought possible. Because of these people I am where I am today, and for these people I am eternally grateful.

Lately, I have been reading:

Slaughter House Five

My advice to parents:

Teach your children how to be safe, responsible and respectful. But most importantly, teach them how to have fun, and let them have fun because that is what being a kid is all about.

My biggest regret:

Not keeping in touch with people, and sometimes not being completely considerate of other people’s circumstances and what is going on in their personal life.

Next year I will be:

A college student, working towards a degree in either electrical or mechanical engineering.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

Submitted by WL-S

