PETS OF THE WEEK

Meet Chai! She is a 3-month-old torti who is as sweet as she is playful. Chai and her siblings were born here and placed in a foster home until they were big enough to come back. They are all so cute and looking for their forever homes. Come meet them today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Here is our guy, Luke!

I was a stray running around in the country for almost a month before someone was able to convince me that they were not going to hurt me. They brought me to Barely Used Pets to see if I had a microchip. I had one, but they were unable to figure out who the previous owner was. I was so skinny when they found me and I am finally now beginning to put on weight. I had even eaten aluminum foil when I was running out there. I am so glad to be here and get good meals, lots of treats and loving … instead of out there on my own, scared and hungry! I am friendly, playful, loyal, gentle, smart, independent, curious, funny, quiet and dignified … I really am. I also have two bright blue eyes. I am already neutered and vaccinated. I get along with other dogs and children … but NO Cats. Won’t you please come and see me? I so much need a forever home and I will promise to be your best forever boy!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

