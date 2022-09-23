Student art projects ‘Imagine Peace’

In celebration of International Day of Peace on Sept. 21 and in honor of the City of Urbana becoming the 140th International City of Peace, the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund is sponsoring the “Imagine Peace” Art Project.

Champaign County middle school students have been invited to join us in celebration of these events by creating an image of peace with art supplies donated by Alicia’s Peace Fund.

The students’ “Imagine Peace” art projects are on display at the Champaign County Library from Wednesday, Sept. 21 until Wednesday, Oct. 12 (Monday- Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-5. p.m.)

“Kindness Matters” bags which contained the necessary supplies to paint their “Imagine Peace” Art Projects were distributed to the participating students at WL-S, Urbana, Triad and Mechanicsburg.

Students were asked to read the description of peace in the Alicia Titus Peace Brochure (quote below), reflect on their own thoughts of peace and create their image on canvas. The results were thoughtful reflections by the many talented students who chose to participate.

“I was moved to tears by some of the thoughtful and emotional depictions of their images of peace,” said Bev Titus, mother of Alicia Titus, who was a flight attendant on United Flight 175 on Sept. 11, 2001. “We invite each and every person in our community and beyond to come out to the library for some inspiration and witness the blossoming talent and thoughtful art work on display.”

Quote: “We believe that peace is not just an absence of conflict. It is rather a state of harmony which occurs when human beings live together with active respect for one another and as responsible stewards of our natural environment, seeing all of life as integral to the health and well-being of the whole of creation.”

Submitted story

Info from Bev Titus

Info from Bev Titus