Boo in the Bog set for Oct. 7-8

Boo in the Bog is returning to Cedar Bog Nature Preserve on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Boo in the Bog is a family-friendly, Halloween-themed event. Groups are led around the jack-o-lantern lit boardwalk to learning stations where they will learn about some of the creatures that can be found in the preserve.

There will be crafts for the kids, plenty of food and snacks, and a bonfire with a storyteller. Costumes are welcome. This is a non-scary event.

Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students ages 6-17. Children 5 and under are free.

Cedar Bog Nature Preserve is located at 980 Woodburn Rd., Urbana, Ohio about one mile west of U.S. 68.

Please call 937-484-3744 for reservations and questions. This is a very popular event. Time slots cannot be guaranteed without reservations.

Boo in the Bog is set for Oct. 7-8 at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_boo.jpg Boo in the Bog is set for Oct. 7-8 at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info provided by Cedar Bog Nature Preserve

Info provided by Cedar Bog Nature Preserve