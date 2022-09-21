Saturday is Chili Fest, Hoopla

The 15th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival/Hoopla Parade on Saturday in Urbana will include a day of music, games, children’s activities and fun for the entire family. Not only will the day include the 20 contestants vying for the first prize of $1,000 for the best chili, but also, there will also be a Hot Pepper Eating contest, Suck, Chew and Blow contest, Best Salsa contest, Dunk Tank and a Corn Hole Tournament. The children’s area will have a Bouncy Castle to enjoy.

In addition, you may vote for your favorite chili by purchasing “beads” for $1 … the winner with the most “beads” will receive a “Peoples Choice Chili” trophy and “bragging rights.” For those entering the “Best Salsa” contest, entries are to be dropped off at the courthouse steps by 10:30 am. Entries must be in a disposable container, with recipe and registration form attached. Please check the web site for details and forms … www.chilicookoffofurbana.com.

If contests are not “your thing,” enjoy the Hoopla Parade which will include the Dayton Antioch Shriners and their miniature vehicles, sample the contestants’ chili, visit with 106.9 “The Bull” live remote broadcast and rock to the sounds of the DJ’s music. Food trucks will have lots of food choices and vendors will be selling jewelry, candles, snack items and fall decorations. Pack up the family and join the fun.

Main Street north of the square to Church Street will be closed to vehicular traffic at 6 a.m. The street will open for the Hoopla Parade at noon and close again from 1-6 p.m.

The Monument Square District Event recognizes its Platinum Sponsors: Bundy Baking Solutions, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Orbis Corporation, Sutphen and Urbana Moose Family Center 1215, and extends a thank you to all the sponsors for making the event possible.

Schedule of Events

7-10 a.m Vendors and Cookers Registration/Set-up.

MUST ENTER THROUGH E. CHURCH STREET

7 a.m-5 p.m. Welcome Tent Open opposite the Courthouse – Court/Main Strs.

8 a.m. Urbana Fire Department sirens signal cookers to begin cooking

Salsa contestants pick up application at Salsa table on Courthouse

Steps

10:30 a.m. Deadline for Salsa applications to be turned in at Courthouse Steps

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Beer Garden Hours

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament sign up – (limit 32 teams)

Registration for Suck, Chew and Blow Contest (limit 10 entries)

Registration for Hot Pepper Eating Contest (limit 16 entries)

11 a.m. Judging of salsa entries on Courthouse steps

People’s Choice Bead Sales open – Welcome Tent $1 ea or

12/$10

noon Hoopla Parade Begins

1-4 p.m. Children’s area open – East Court Street

Dunk Tank Open- N. Main/E. Court Strs.

1:30 p.m. Salsa contest winners announced at Courthouse Steps

2 p.m. Contestants turn in chili to judges (Masonic Temple)

Contestants’ Chili Samples Available to Public (free)

2-4 p.m. Live Broadcast by “The Bull” 106.9 radio station.

2 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament Begins – W. Court St. (behind the beer trailer)

3 p.m. Suck, Chew, and Blow contest begins – Courthouse Steps

People’s Choice Balloting Ends – containers picked up by committee

3:30 p.m. Hot Pepper Eating Contest – Courthouse Steps

5 p.m. Announce winners of Chili Cook Off, Peoples Choice Award,

Best Decorated Booth, and the Corn Hole Tournament

5:15 p.m. IT’S A WRAP … ”SEE YOU NEXT YEAR”

Submitted story

Info from event organizers

