Oktoberfest returns Oct. 2

Join the festivities at the longest-running event in Champaign County (except the fair). The Oktoberfest committee has been working for months to ensure the 50th Oktoberfest will be a memorable one.

To recognize the importance of this event, we go back to 1934 when the Champaign County Historical Society was organized and displayed their collection in a room in the Champaign County Library, 160 W. Market Street.

After WWII, the collection had outgrown its space at the library and was forced into storage at the Nutwood Round Barn on North Main Street in Urbana.

In 1972, the Champaign County Commissioners provided a permanent home for the collection at the former Humphrey Memorial School, a vacated property, located at 809 E. Lawn Ave. The CCHS finally had a home and space to display their collection.

With this space came operating expenses and the board was tasked with raising funds, thus, began the Oktoberfest.

Fifty-one years ago, Mrs. Gale (Charlotte) Hupp, CCHS board member, and her 10 committee members met to discuss ways to raise money and decided to hold a craft fair featuring the products, processes and pastimes of early Champaign County. The first festival, which was held Oct. 7, 1973 on the museum lawn, hosted the largest number of exhibiting and demonstrating artists and craftsmen ever assembled in this area.

In addition to the artists and craftsmen, antique dealers offered quality antiques and collectibles for sale, a barbershop quartet entertained and the CCHS sold cider, donuts, bratwursts and coffee. The entry fee was $1 for adults, 50 cents for children through high school age and children under six were free. A total of 60 vendors ensured a day of discovery, learning and enjoyment for the entire family.

On Oct. 2, 2022, once again, the museum grounds will hum with activity featuring live music, craft vendors, artists and delicious food.

Adhering to the principles established by Mrs. Hupp, we are returning to the original stipulation that only quality, handmade or homegrown products be offered. Vendors who have participated for years were still invited, but all new applicants will be “juried” and at this time, we have 29 new vendors who will offer quality, unique products to purchase.

Returning is Schmidt’s Restaurant of German Village with their authentic German fare and their famous cream puffs – a true crowd pleaser. Returning also is Poppy’s Smokehouse, Layla’s Sweet Treats and Marshall’s Kettle Corn. Joining the party is The Farmer’s Daughter and The Fat Straw Company.

No Oktoberfest is complete without a “biergarten” and we will be offering your favorite brew. Relax under the big tent and enjoy the food, the entertainment and visiting with friends.

Delicious food, live entertainment and an admission price of only $3 – what could be better? Mark your calendar and don’t miss this day of fun for the whole family.

Oktoberfest is the largest fundraiser for the Historical Society and the proceeds fund over half of each year’s operating budget.

Pictured are co-chairmen Sandy Gonzalez and Dick Virts of the 50th Annual Champaign County Historical Museum Oktoberfest to be held on Oct. 2. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_Oktoberfest.jpg Pictured are co-chairmen Sandy Gonzalez and Dick Virts of the 50th Annual Champaign County Historical Museum Oktoberfest to be held on Oct. 2. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the CCHS

Submitted by the CCHS