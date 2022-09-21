Linnae Wilson’s work on display at CCAC

Join us at the Champaign County Arts Council as we celebrate and honor the many years of Linnae Wilson’s artwork.

Linnae has received many art awards over the years. In 2006 she was the featured artist for Art Affair. Linnae was one of the founding trustees of the Champaign County Arts Council.

She always said her approach to painting came from a lifetime of seeing and feeling, working with children, encouraging the joy of creativity, the love of the fine arts, nature, literature and an appreciation for the journey of life.

There will be an opening reception on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Champaign County Arts Council, 119 Miami St. All her artwork will be on display and for sale. Prints will also be available for purchase.

The art show and sale will run through Oct. 14. Office hours are Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The CCAC office will be open during the Chili Cook-Off (Sept. 24) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

