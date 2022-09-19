Health district hosts flu vaccine, scrap tire event

The Champaign Health District is hosting a Scrap Tire Disposal Day and Drive-Thru flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

These events are being offered simultaneously on the same date and time at a shared location for the convenience of the local community. All participants are requested to enter at the Park Avenue entrance and exit through the Henry Street entrance of the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

The Scrap Tire Disposal Day is being provided by the Champaign Health District in partnership with the City of Urbana and the Villages of Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg and St. Paris. The scrap tire event is only open to Champaign County residents and due to lack of grant funding, there is a cost starting at $3 per tire depending upon size and cash and check only will be accepted. No tires on rims will be accepted.

Tires shall always be disposed of properly and legally. For more information or questions regarding the Scrap Tire Disposal Day, please contact the Champaign Health District at 937-484-1606.

The Drive Thru Vaccination Clinic is being provided by the Champaign Health District with assistance from the Medical Reserve Corp (MRC). Staff will be offering flu vaccines to those 18 and older. High dose vaccines will be available for those who need them.

If you’re interested in receiving a flu shot at this clinic, please bring a photo ID, insurance card and cash or check for payment. For more information or questions regarding the Drive Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic or if you’re interested in becoming an MRC volunteer, please contact the Champaign Health District at 937-484-1667.

Oct. 15 at the fairgrounds

Submitted story

Submitted by Champaign Health District

Submitted by Champaign Health District