Backpack program a success

For the last 6 back-to-school seasons, CT COMM has requested non-perishable, kid-friendly food donations for the Urbana City Schools backpack program. This year’s collection yielded 199 pounds of food. CT COMM representative Emily Huffman (right) helped deliver donations to the Executive Director of The Caring Kitchen, Tara Jordan (left). CT COMM holds quarterly collections and fundraisers for several community organizations and would like to thank the many volunteers in the Champaign County community who help make these donations and services possible.

For the last 6 back-to-school seasons, CT COMM has requested non-perishable, kid-friendly food donations for the Urbana City Schools backpack program. This year’s collection yielded 199 pounds of food. CT COMM representative Emily Huffman (right) helped deliver donations to the Executive Director of The Caring Kitchen, Tara Jordan (left). CT COMM holds quarterly collections and fundraisers for several community organizations and would like to thank the many volunteers in the Champaign County community who help make these donations and services possible. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_backpack.jpg For the last 6 back-to-school seasons, CT COMM has requested non-perishable, kid-friendly food donations for the Urbana City Schools backpack program. This year’s collection yielded 199 pounds of food. CT COMM representative Emily Huffman (right) helped deliver donations to the Executive Director of The Caring Kitchen, Tara Jordan (left). CT COMM holds quarterly collections and fundraisers for several community organizations and would like to thank the many volunteers in the Champaign County community who help make these donations and services possible. Submitted photo