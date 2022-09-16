PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Baby! Baby is a beautiful 2-year-old tiger and white spayed female. We don’t know her history but she is a funny girl who likes to play hard. She will need someone who has some experience playing with adult cats. Baby is looking for a family of her own and while she doesn’t fight with the other cats, she would rather not have to share you. Come meet her today in the Kool Katz Room at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Butcher. I am three years old. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, brave, curious, funny, dignified, and yes, a couch potato! I am good with other dogs, cats and children.

The dog warden rescued me from a bad situation and when he saw me with my short legs he thought I looked like a butcher block table … so that became my new name.

When I came to Barely Used Pets they found out that I am heartworm positive. The treatment for this will get me back up and running 100%! We are all hoping that I can find a new forever home and Barely Used Pets will provide the heartworm treatment for me as well as get me “fixed” after the heartworm treatment. I promise to do my best to be a good boy for you. Maybe we can go for long walks and when we get back I can work the remote for you. I’ll just need a small spot on the sofa. I know I come with a little bit of “special needs,” but I promise once we get the treatment done and I get (gulp) “fixed”…everything will be awesome. Won’t you find a place in your heart and your home for me?

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

