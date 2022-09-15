2022 WL-S Homecoming Court

West Liberty-Salem hosts Cedarville in the annual homecoming game tonight. Homecoming court members are (pictured left to right in front row) senior king candidates Eli Shafer, Jonny Stoner, Maddox Havens, Christian Davis, and Dylan Glunt; and (back row) junior attendant Izzy Wygal, senior queen candidates Ali Bolton, Isabelle Wilson, Hailey Berry, Shae Stoner, Brittany Neer, sophomore attendant Ava Johnson and freshman attendant Emery Longaberger.

