Fashions to a Tea event is Oct. 13

Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County will present the 25th Annual Fashions to a Tea’s Silver Jubilee on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The event is located at the Champaign County Fairgrounds 4-H building. The evening starts at 5 p.m. with a silent auction and wine bar, and then dinner and a show begin at 6:15 p.m. There will be a live auction for 5 items: OSU vs. Indiana tickets (sitting with the band), a pink woman’s bike, a wine basket from all around Ohio and an item donated by the Cleveland Browns.

The event will feature several breast cancer survivors along with committee members modeling fashions, all to show hope and encouragement to others. The speaker is Dr. Colleen McIntyre Alexander, a general surgeon in Springfield and a graduate of Ohio State and Emory universities. Tickets are $25 each and available through the event ticketing website Eventbrite.

This is the Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County’s annual fundraiser to provide help for anyone who resides or works in Champaign County who has medical breast-related issues.

This year the organization has paid over $13,000 in medical bills for several individuals in the county who are going through cancer treatment. Additionally, the organization has given over $4,000 in blessings checks, numerous comfort bags and $700 in gas cards to encourage, educate and support individuals in their time of need – all made possible by the funds raised by the organization. The more money raised, the more people who can be helped.

Diamond sponsors for the event are American Legion Post #238, Tim’s Towing and Dave Kehl Chevrolet of Mechanicsburg. Emerald sponsors are Johnson Welded Products of Urbana, Judge Brett Gilbert, Judge and Mrs. Nick Selvaggio, American Pan and Hemisphere Coffee Roasters. Ruby sponsors are Champion Pet Vet of Mechanicsburg, KTH Parts of St. Paris, Park National Bank, Peoples Savings Bank, and Winner’s One Stop of Mechanicsburg. Sapphire sponsors are Ohio Caverns of West Liberty, Simple Comforts of Mechanicsburg and Let’s Eat Cake of Urbana.

To buy tickets, use this link: www.breastfriendsforeverofcc.org/. Tickets are also available at the door.

This graphic shows a QR code to scan for buying event tickets for Fashions to a Tea and details for the event itself.

