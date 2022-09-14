Urbana apparel business has new owners

Bolder Creative Studios + Co in Urbana has purchased U.S. Graphics, a local apparel shop previously owned by Dave and Cathy Brandeberry. It has been renamed Bolder Outfitters and has a new website, www.bolderoutfitters.com.

Bolder Outfitters & Co., is a custom apparel and gear company providing screen printing and embroidery for businesses, organizations, schools, and special events.

The new business was built on the expertise and equipment of U.S. Graphic Designs, Urbana’s leading apparel operation for 30 years, which Bolder Creative acquired in July of 2022, according to a statement from Bolder Creative founder/CEO Mark Bloemhard.

The shop will offer custom T-shirts, hoodies, logowear, hats and other items, with competitor price matching.

Bloemhard said, “As a full-service marketing agency, Bolder Creative routinely used large wholesalers to produce apparel for our clients. We wanted to take the service in-house and knew we could serve our clients — and all customers — the way our organization likes to be treated, with excellent quality and clear, service-oriented communication.”

While the two companies are separate entities, they will complement each other. Bolder Creative will be able to provide apparel and gear directly for their branding and marketing clients, while Bolder Outfitters can refer customers needing design services, including logo development, to Bolder Creative.