Break out your favorite salsa recipes …

Do you have more tomatoes than you can eat and a killer salsa recipe?

If so, pull out those bowls and get mixing. Enter the Best Salsa contest during the upcoming Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24 for the chance to take home $100 and bragging rights.

To enter, fill out the entry form which is available online, and drop off your salsa at the Courthouse Stage, 200 N. Main St., Urbana, by 11 a.m. on Sept. 24. You do not have to prepare your salsa on site, but, no canned, restaurant or bottled salsas are allowed.

Entries must be in disposable containers, with recipes and registration forms attached. Please label salsa as mild, medium hot, hot or very hot. There is no charge to enter and it offers an opportunity to use all those tomatoes and the chance to win a $100 first prize or a $50 second prize.

If you have no tomatoes, how about watermelon? Be creative, join the fun. Check out www.chilicookoffofurbana.com for details or contact Bill Bean, 937-653-6376 with any questions.

The Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off Festival/Hoopla Parade, a Monument Square District Event, is celebrating its 15th year and guarantees a day of fun for the whole family.

Mark your calendar and don’t miss Sept. 24 in downtown Urbana.

Participants gather for the 2019 salsa contest during a previous Chili Cook-Off Festival. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_Salsa-Contest-2019.jpg Participants gather for the 2019 salsa contest during a previous Chili Cook-Off Festival. Submitted photo

Chili fest is Sept. 24

