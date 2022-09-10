PET OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Meet Miss Sally!

I am a big girl, about 3 years old, with a medium length brown chocolate coat. I am spayed and vaccinated. I get along great with kids, other dogs and cats! I was recently adopted to be a mascot at a nursing home. I loved the people there and would visit the residents in their rooms. I would sleep near some of them and knew when they needed me. I would put my head in the laps of people who were in their wheelchairs and so often they would give me treats! The administration had a change and they have returned me to Barely Used Pets. So now I am starting over to find a new forever home. I am a great girl and I love to be with people. If you give me your lap, I promise I will put my head in it. You can tell me anything and I’ll be a great listener. You can even tell me over and over … I’m so good with that! Just pet me a little on my head and I will never leave your side. I just need someone to sit with and talk with. Won’t you please come and see me so I can come home with you?

Adoption information:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff report

Information provided by Barely Used Pets

