Wanted: Chili fest entries

The children are back in school and it’s time to get in the kitchen and stir up a winning pot of chili.

It might be hot outside, but,fire up that kettle, dust off your favorite chili recipe and enter the Simon Kenton Chili Cook off for the chance to win the grand prize of $1,000.

The cook-off, held rain or shine, will be Sept. 24 in Urbana and is open to everyone. Total prize monies will be $2,100. Set up and cooking begins at 8 a.m. with samples given to the judges at 2 p.m. Free samples are then available to the public until the chili is gone. For registration forms, visit www.chilicookoffofurbana.com or call Bill Bean, 937-653-6376. Deadline for entry is Sept. 17.

The Hoopla Parade, held in conjunction with the Cook-off, will begin at noon and will feature the Dayton Antioch Shriners and their fabulous miniature vehicles. Registration forms to participate in the Hoopla Parade are available on the chili cook-off website. Contact [email protected] with questions.

There is no charge to enter the parade and groups, clubs and musical organizations are encouraged to join the fun. The pet parade is always a hit and pet owners are invited to create a snazzy outfit for their pet to wear or build a special float for them to ride.

Urbana’s 15th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook off Festival and Hoopla Parade is hosted by the Monument Square District, Inc. and will include a day of activities, contests, dunk tank, food trucks, and fun for the whole family. Fire up those pots and “tweak” those recipes – you just might win $1,000.

