New deputy sworn in

On Sept. 9, Sheriff Matthew R. Melvin and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to its ranks. Bryce M. Davis was sworn in as a full-time deputy sheriff and will be assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division. Deputy Davis is a graduate of the Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Academy at Clark State College and served with the German Township (Clark County) Police Department prior to coming to serve in Champaign County. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_deputy.jpg On Sept. 9, Sheriff Matthew R. Melvin and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to its ranks. Bryce M. Davis was sworn in as a full-time deputy sheriff and will be assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division. Deputy Davis is a graduate of the Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Academy at Clark State College and served with the German Township (Clark County) Police Department prior to coming to serve in Champaign County. Submitted photo