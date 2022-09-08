Watch for cyclists on the roads this weekend

Area drivers are reminded to watch for cyclists on the roads in the western and northern parts of the county on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The 22nd Annual Simon Kenton Bike Tour takes place, starting at the Urbana Depot on Sunday morning, beginning at 8 a.m. Riders will be finished by 4 p.m.

There are currently over 160 registered participants for Sunday’s ride, according to Pathfinders officials.

Cyclists will be on the back roads west of Urbana, heading to St. Paris and back. Areas to use extra caution are west of Urbana on state Route 29, Millerstown Road, River Road, state Route 560, Millerstown-Eris Road, Apple Road, Kiser Lake Road and then back to Urbana by way of Zimmerman Road and Millerstown Road.

Riders will also briefly be on some Urbana city streets on their way out and back.

In addition, a northern route will take cyclists up the trail to state Route 296, Upper Valley Pike, Sullivan Road, Hite Road, state Route 245 and then in to West Liberty and Bellefontaine where riders will pick up the Simon Kenton Trail to return.

Drivers of automobiles are reminded that per Ohio law, cyclists are entitled to use an entire lane and automobiles must be a safe three feet away when passing a bicycle.

This is the major fund-raising event of the year for the Pathfinders with profits going to maintenance of the Simon Kenton Trail in Champaign and Logan counties. Online registration is still open or you can walk in to register on tour day between 8-11 a.m.

Information and registration at: simonkentonpathfinders.org.

