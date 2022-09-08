Kiwanis inducts new member

Champaign County Kiwanis has a new member. Mary Mitchell, Superintendent of the Madison/Champaign Educational Services Center, joined the local chapter of Kiwanis and was inducted during the last meeting in August.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Champaign County Kiwanis assists with several projects in our community that gives to youth while strengthening our community.

If you are interested in joining the Champaign County Kiwanis Club or supporting the work of the club, please contact Club Secretary Rebecca Wilden at [email protected]

Pictured from left are Jeff Coaty and Mary Mitchell. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_kiwanis.jpg Pictured from left are Jeff Coaty and Mary Mitchell. Submitted photo

Submitted story

