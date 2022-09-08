Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning launches new apprentice program

In celebration of National Tradesmen Day on Sept. 16, Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning is announcing the start of a new training initiative to attract and equip people interested in learning the plumbing and HVAC trades.

For the inaugural year, Aiden Oburn and Peter Printz, two recently hired technician assistants, will be enrolled in the new program where they will learn and apply the fundamentals of plumbing through a combination of online instruction and hands-on experience with seasoned technicians. The company will add the HVAC-specific apprentice program next year. The online instruction will be offered by the PHCC Academy, a program sponsored by the professional organization Plumbing, Heating, Cooling Contractors Association of which Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning is a member. After successfully reaching specific benchmarks throughout the course, the apprentices will receive a pay increase as an incentive to engage in their training.

The purpose of the program is to increase the number of trained technicians in the plumbing and HVAC fields to ensure top quality service for the company’s loyal customer base and the community at large. HVAC and plumbing technicians are invaluable – they are integral part of keeping homes safe and comfortable. With many in the skilled trades retiring and fewer individuals entering the skilled trades, the industry is experiencing a shortage of qualified technicians. Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning is joining a growing number of contractors across the country in developing apprentice programs as a corrective. Fetz will be the first contractor in the area to offer such a program.

For more information about the apprentice program or about the HVAC and plumbing trades, please contact Derrick Fetz via email at [email protected] or by email at 937.652.1136.

About Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning

Started in 1956, Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning services existing systems and installs of top-rated equipment throughout Champaign County and adjacent areas. Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning is committed to offering quality, personable service to its many long-standing and new customers. As a locally, family owned and operated business, Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning highly values the people who make Champaign County the great community it is.

Printz https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_peter-printz.jpg Printz Oburn https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_aiden-oburn.jpg Oburn

Submitted story

Info from Derrick Fetz

Info from Derrick Fetz