Urbana Chapter DAR

August 14, 2022

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, Ohio. Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order and welcomed 15 members, one attending by Zoom. Karen Preston led the Pledge of Allegiance, Connie Flanly led the reading of the American’s Creed, and Joanna Woodburn accompanied as we sang the National Anthem.

The Regent led the group in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America. Judy Brooks read the President General’s Message in which our new DAR National President, Pamela Rouse Wright, asked each chapter to consider what we could do with a grant. Claudia Foulk gave the National Defense Report, telling about the 6888 unit in WWII, an all-female, all-black unit which solved a mail distribution backlog in record time. The unit has recently been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for their service in WWII.

The minutes of the June meeting were approved as written, and Kim thanked Jeanne Evans for her outstanding service as past Secretary.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder announced that we are still collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House and Coke tops to donate points to Crossnore’s Williams Academy. Change is collected for the Homestead House on the welcoming table. She encouraged members to continue to write cards to sailors, soldiers, and other armed force members today and up to the Fall Fun Fair so they can be taken there.

Sadness was expressed regarding the death of a longtime member of Urbana Chapter DAR, Dr. Janet Ebert. Her passing is a serious loss for our group as she had great knowledge of history and worked on many projects. Regent Snyder will take up Dr. Ebert’s work on the Richard Stanhope project and a few other non-musical projects. Visitation and funeral hours were announced.

The Regent was joined by Pat Detwiler and Claudia Foulk to judge the modeling competition at the Champaign County Fair. Trophies were also sponsored for swine showmanship, dairy feeders and breeders, goats, rabbit showmanship, poultry, and Llama royalty. Regent Snyder also judged the cookoff, and was happy to have found a new taco casserole recipe to share.

Five of our members will attend the Fall Fun Fair at the Columbus Airport Marriott on Aug. 19-20. They are Kim Snyder, Judi Henson, Pat Detwiler, Becky Shultz, and Lynda Berube. This will be the first event for the Leininger Administration.

Flooding in Kentucky hit the Hindman School hard with mudslides and water. The Regent encouraged members to send money, as it can be used to cover immediate needs as they arise. Checks can be made out to OSDAR Treasurer, and will go into a fund sent from the Ohio DAR.

The very last Amazing Race for Charity was held in June; Regent Snyder and daughter Megan worked the event to benefit Christian Waldshmidt Homestead. Associate members Kathy Dixon, Chris Nehring, and Charlotte Roby also participated.

Volunteers need to sign-up to work the DAR booth and to ride in the parade at the upcoming Simon Kenton Hoopla Parade and Chili Festival on Sept. 24.

Judy Brooks gave the Treasurer’s Report, which was filed for audit

Dona Tullis gave the Registrar’s Report. Current membership is 76, with three potential new members.

Claudia Foulk gave the Librarian’s Report. She shared a beautiful comprehensive booklet titled Champaign County CONNECT, a Chamber of Commerce Community & Membership Guide, available at a bank or Chamber office.

Judi Henson reported that since January 1 our chapter has recorded 1,980 Service to America hours. The national DAR website has changed. Hours can be recorded on a new highlighted field, or contact her for assistance.

Claudia Foulk gave the Service to Veterans Report. She took a carload of items to Dayton VA, at least one of everything requested, and gift cards.

Wreaths Across America: It is not too early to order your wreath(s). This may be done online, or contact Pat Detwiler. Check orders must be completed before Thanksgiving Day.

An open ripe beefsteak-type heritage tomato called “Cherokee Purple” was presented by Judy Kathary. When ripe, it turns purple.

Judi Henson distributed flyers for the Constitution Day Bell Ringing, which is open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m., at Freedom Grove Memorial Park. Steve Hess, County Commissioner, will be the featured speaker. Chapter meeting will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the County Community Center Auditorium.

With no unfinished or new business, a discussion was held on the plans for the upcoming year.

-Joanna Woodburn, Recording Secretary