Urbana man dies in motorcycle crash

On Wednesday at approximately 6 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle which had just occurred in the 8500 block of East U.S. Route 36. Upon receiving the call, Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies and the North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS Departments immediately responded.

On deputies’ arrival, it was discovered that a 2007 Honda motorcycle being operated eastbound on East U.S. Route 36 by Dallas Matthew Bowles, age 50, from Urbana, struck the side of a 2015 Honda Accord exiting a driveway in the 8500 block.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Honda Accord did not suffer any visible injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Info from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

