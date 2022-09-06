Local Food Bank hosts Second Annual Harvest Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD – Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties (SHFB) is hosting its annual Harvest Breakfast Friday, September 16 from 8-10 a.m. at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.

The Harvest Breakfast keynote speaker will be First Lady, Fran DeWine. As First Lady, Fran uses her platform to advocate for the health and well-being of children in Ohio by partnering with initiatives and organizations that share her passion. The First Lady seeks to share her love f cooking with Ohio’s young people. Her public life has focused on making sure children have access to nutritious meals. This mission extends to educating children about where their food comes from and giving them the knowledge and resources to make informed choices about nutrition as they grow up.

The 2022 Harvest Breakfast will be focusing on Child Hunger. SHFB serves Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties, in which 1 in 3 children face food insecurity. Research shows just how important food security is to a child’s development both cognitively, socially, and physically. For many students, their only guaranteed meal is the free/reduced breakfast and lunch provided by our local school systems. However, when summer or school breaks hit, they are faced with concern of where their next meal will come from. Second Harvest Food Bank is proud to offer an array of programs, including a handful designed specifically for our youth. This includes our 10-week summer feeding program, school pantry partners and our weekend backpack bag.

Additional speakers include Ohio Association of Foodbanks Executive Director, Lisa Hamler-Fugitt to talk about child hunger at a state level. Superintendent of Springfield City Schools, Dr. Robert Hill to speak at the local level and Food Dignity Founder, Clancy Harrison to touch on unconscious biases.

The Harvest Breakfast is possible thanks to our sponsors, Dayton Children’s as Health Sponsor and our two Community Sponsors, Wilson Sheehan Foundation and Mercy Health.

Seats are limited, so register now by reserving your free ticket online or by contacting Audrey Vanzant at 937-325-8715 ext. 102 or [email protected]

About Second Harvest: Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties, a member of Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, serves the tri-county community by sourcing, collecting, storing and distributing over 10 million pounds of food to 65 non-profit member agencies who feed people experiencing food insecurity directly. Second Harvest focuses on providing healthy, nutritious food to those in our communities struggling with hunger through innovative programs such as senior food initiatives and mobile pantry distributions.

