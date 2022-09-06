And the winner is …

Andrea Butsch calls the next winner of a door prize as Julie Balmer looks on with the bag of names at the Meet and Greet sponsored by the OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County. The event was held at Folck Family Farms and Winery. The Buckeyes enjoyed food and fellowship and, of course, a wine tasting. The evening concluded with a moment of silence for long-time member Jan Ebert, and the singing of “Carmen Ohio.”

