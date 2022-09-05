CACC Summer Breeeze fundraiser a succcess

The Cancer Association of Champaign County (CACC), wishes to express our sincere gratitude to our benefactors, patrons, sponsors, all who attended, and all who donated to our Summer Breeze event on August 20. The generosity of our community helped to raise over $12,000 for our friends and neighbors who are dealing with cancer.

Special thanks to:

-Sarica Manufacturing Company

-J&J Schlaegel, Inc.

-KTH Parts Industries, Inc.

-Bundy /American Pan

-Urbana Dental Smiles

-The Medicine Shoppe

-Whites Service Center

-Greg Knapke

-Jane and Kurt Michael

-Mark and Susan Bailey

-The Farmers & Merchants State Bank

-The Peoples Savings Bank

-John Canestraro

-Champaign Engineering

-Urbana Self Storage

-Mad River Farm Market

-Jim Baker

-The Hair Closet/Amy Jumper

-Bala Chetty

-Eleyet McConnell, for donating their evening of music and all tips

-Michelle & Sarah Hess & Kaci for bartending and donating all tips

-Tina Knotts & Let’s Eat Cake for the donation of all desserts

The CACC now gives up to $500 per month to assist patients financially, including chemotherapy and radiation, prosthesis, wigs, and transportation expenses. For more information, please call 937-653- 3899, visit our website at cancerassociationofchampaigncounty.org or visit our Facebook page.

Submitted story

Info from Greg Knapke, Carol White, & Teresa Hill Chairpersons of Summer Breeze

