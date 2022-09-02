PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Dusty is a 3-month-old dilute torti. She is very friendly and loves people. Dusty is a very petite little girl who will do well in just about any home that’s looking for a little princess. Our special is still going on: If you adopt two kittens, the second one is just a $10 adoption fee.

Come meet Dusty today in the Kitten Cove Room today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

