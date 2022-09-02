Mechanicsburg police seeking man who ‘severely assaulted’ woman

MECHANICSBURG – On Friday, September 2 at approximately 11:48 a.m., the Mechanicsburg Police Department along with the Mechanicsburg Fire Department responded to 305 Pleasantview Estates on the report of a female that had been assaulted. On arrival, officers and medics located a female victim age 41 that had been severely assaulted. As a result, the victim was flown aboard Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.

As a precaution, Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools was placed on lockdown.

The Mechanicsburg Police Department was immediately assisted at the scene by the North Lewisburg Police Department, Saint Paris Police Department K-9, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County Sheriff’s Office K9 and Drone teams. Officers spent several hours attempting to locate the suspect which was ultimately unsuccessful.

The Mechanicsburg Police Department is actively attempting to locate Brent Michael Grooms, age 25. Grooms is known to have associates in the Mechanicsburg area along with Springfield and Urbana. Grooms is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Grooms is urged to contact the Mechanicsburg Police Department at (937) 834-3303 and or the Champaign Countywide Communications Center at (937) 653-3409.

The Mechanicsburg Police Department wishes to thank all agencies that assisted at the scene.

