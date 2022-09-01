‘Run with Heart’ helps ministry

Run with Heart will take place at the Depot Coffeehouse on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Participants may choose to complete one mile, 5K (3.11 Miles) or 10K (6.22 Miles). The event is designed for everyone. If you are a slow-paced walker or a fast runner, this race is for you. Dogs and strollers are also welcome. The race will take place on the Simon Kenton bike path, which will be showcasing its beautiful fall colors.

Participants who pre-register by Sept. 15 will receive a t-shirt, finisher medal and goodie bag. You may register for the event at runsignup.com or by emailing [email protected] Participants may also register the morning of the event from 8-8:45 a.m. with any monetary donation. Awards will be given to the top 3 male and female participants in each age category for the both the 5K and 10K and all participants are eligible for awards.

This is the third year that the committee has held a race. In 2020, Run with Heart benefited two local infants in need of heart surgery. In 2021, The Furry Scurry benefited His Hands Extended Sanctuary.

This year, Run with Heart benefits Held by Him, which is a local outreach ministry. All funds raised from the race will be used for community outreach. To learn more about Held by Him, visit heldbyhim.org.

We are pleased to announce the business sponsors of this year’s race: Johnson Welded Products, KTH Parts Industries, Orbis, Thrievent, Woodruff Automotive, Parker Trutec, Urbana and ARC Staffing Solutions and Edwards Surveying. Jenkins Tax Service and Mercy Health are contributing items to the participants’ goodie bags as is Orbis and Woodruff Automotive.

Run with Heart is a great event that not only brings the community together, it also provides assistance to those in our community who need encouragement. If you or your business would like to be involved, please contact Lisa Blake at [email protected]

Participants are pictured in a previous Run with Heart event in this file photo. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_Run-3.jpg Participants are pictured in a previous Run with Heart event in this file photo. Submitted photo

Event is Saturday, Oct. 8

Submitted story

Info from event organizers

Info from event organizers