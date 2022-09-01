Snavley Award honors 3 at Graham

ST. PARIS – Graham Local Schools is excited to recognize the 2022 Larry and Ida Snavley Teacher Excellence Award Winners. The award winners have been nominated by their colleagues at Graham Local Schools.

Candidates must have the respect and admiration of their colleagues and:

1. Be experts in their fields who guide students of all backgrounds and abilities to achieve excellence;

2. Collaborate with colleagues, students, and families to create a school culture of respect and success;

3. Deliberately connect the classroom and key stakeholders to foster a strong community;

4. Demonstrate leadership and innovation in and outside the classroom that embodies lifelong learning; and

5. Express themselves in an engaging and articulate way.

This year’s winners are:

-Amy Davis, from Graham Elementary School;

-Mindy Lensman, from Graham High School; and

-Michelle McGuire, from Graham Middle School.

We would like to thank Graham High School Class of 1966 Graduate Larry Snavley and his wife Ida for their generous donation and focus on recognizing the amazing teachers at Graham Local Schools.

Pictured are award winners Amy Davis, Mindy Lensman and Michelle McGuire. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_snavely.jpg Pictured are award winners Amy Davis, Mindy Lensman and Michelle McGuire. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Graham Local Schools officials

Submitted by Graham Local Schools officials