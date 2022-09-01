Tethered rides offered at balloon fest

The Balloon Fest committee is excited to announce an added attraction to the event to be held Sept. 9-10 at Grimes Field.

For the first time, tethered balloon rides will be offered.

“We have had requests every year and we are happy to add this to our program,” said Elton Cultice, event chairman.

Pilots Tim Grissom and Trent Bishop will offer the rides from 5-8 p.m. each evening.

The ride will cost $10 (cash only) and will last approximately five minutes. The balloon will ascend 60-80 feet depending upon winds at the time. Rides are limited to 12 years of age and older with a maximum body weight of 200 pounds per person. Youth under 18 years of age must have an adult sign a waiver for their participation. Reservations are not available – check in at the Tether Ride tent to register.

In addition to the tether rides, there will be a balloon launch, balloon glow, food trucks, children’s activities and music – bring your lawn chairs and join the fun.

As with all balloon activities, weather is the deciding factor. Balloon activities will proceed, weather permitting. In addition, there is no smoking and no pets allowed on Grimes Field.

