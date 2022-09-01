LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

URBANA – The 56th Grimes Quarter Century Club dinner will be held September 24 at Champaign Aviation Museum at Urbana Grimes Airport. This event is for employees with 25-plus years with Grimes/Honeywell. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Price is $20 at the door or $35 per couple. Donation for additional expenses would be greatly appreciated. There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Reservations due by September 9; call Barb Gingery at 937-652-1671.

Tree ID for Kids

SPRINGFIELD – Why do leaves change color? Why do some trees lose all their leaves in the fall? Why are there some trees that stay small, while others get hundreds of feet tall? Want answers to all these questions & more? Come experience our beautiful park and learn why trees are essential in our lives on September 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion located in Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum on 1900 Park Road. This event is free and open to children of all ages. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Kids will learn how to identify some very common trees, like those in their own yard/neighborhood by looking at leaves, seeds, and bark.

Music in the Gardens

SPRINGFIELD – Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County continue their Meet Me in the Garden Music Series with Chuck Young and his Light Jazz Trio on Monday, September 12 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion in the Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum, located on 1900 Park St. in Springfield. Bring your lawn chair, tour the early fall foliage, and sit down for an evening of music. The program is free of charge and open to the public, donations will be accepted to provide future education opportunities to everyone in the Miami Valley Area.