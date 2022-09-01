Museum picnic a success

The Champaign County Historical Museum was the site of the 2nd Annual Picnic on the Lawn event sponsored by the museum with the support of The Peoples Savings Bank. Guests were served a lunch of chicken salad, croissant, baked beans, fruit cup, cookie and assorted beverages. Dining was enhanced by a cool breeze and background music provided by Robert Pollock. Following the meal, guests toured the museum and visited with friends.

