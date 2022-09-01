Local businesses to inspire the next generation of workers at Junior Achievement (JA) event

JA Inspire is Junior Achievement’s hands-on career exploration event in October for students here in Clark, Champaign, Logan, and Madison Counties. Local businesses from across the area will show students what a day in the life of someone with their job looks like, how students can get that job, and what students need to do for the duration of their school career to be successful in that job.

Engage with the future workforce

Businesses are encouraged to share their passion and knowledge at the JA Inspire career fair exhibitor booth, where local business volunteers explain what skills will be in demand when students graduate. They offer students hands-on activities, often using actual equipment or tools their employees use on the job. The event transforms students’ ideas about work into tangible ambitions and plans.

Over 1,000 students are expected to participate in JA Inspire this year. Junior Achievement’s staff has worked closely with school districts in Clark, Champaign, Logan and Madison Counties to provide access to students across the region. The hands-on career fair environment provides gratifying one-on-one interactions. It is a fun interactive way for businesses to give back to the community and connect with potential future employees.

Interested in learning more or participating in JA Inspire? Learn more by contacting Crystal at [email protected]

About Junior Achievement of Mad River Region

Junior Achievement of Mad River Region is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA of Mad River Region reaches more than 8,500 students per year in Clark, Champaign, Logan, and Madison Counties. Junior Achievement of Mad River Region is a member of JA USA. Visit https://madriver.ja.org/index for more information.

Submitted story

Info from event organizers

Info from event organizers