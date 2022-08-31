Our Kitchen Window now open

Jeff and Wendy Hepp hold the ribbon on Wednesday from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s ceremonial ribbon cutting at their new business, Our Kitchen Window — a home and bath store at 223 N. Main St. in downtown Urbana. The store hours are Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening of the store is Saturday at 10 a.m.

