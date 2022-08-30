Crowd-Favorite Bands, Bounce Houses Back for 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival

Cost: Free parking; gate admission $5, ages 13 and up; $2 for kids ages 3-12; free for age 2 and under. Admission covers live music, the farm’s sturgeon petting zoo, fish and critter displays, bounce houses, games, art and craft vendors and the kids’ play zone.

When: Three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624 N. U.S. 68

The most popular bands from past editions of the annual Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival (OFSF) have been invited back to the outdoor stage for the 20th OFSF, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, north of Urbana.

Kid favorites from previous festivals also are returning. That includes four bounce houses and inflatables, including a shark, pirate ship and slide.

Other returning kid and family favorites include the sturgeon petting zoo, critter displays, trout feeding frenzy, Pirate Treasure Sand Dig, skill games and a delicious selection of food and beverages from a variety of food trucks and vendors, including seafood prepared by Freshwater Farms of Ohio.

Fish and Shrimp Festival bands

Festival-goers can enjoy food and music at tables and chairs set up in front of the outdoor stage, some under tents. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

Sept. 10

1-2:30 p.m.: Hendy plays a mix of genres including classic rock, country and blues.

4-5:30 p.m.: Eleyet McConnell – Angie Eleyet and Chris McConnell – are well known on the local music scene. Angie Eleyet delivers fierce, soulful, edgy vocals, with a wide range of influences, from Beth Hart, Led Zeppelin, Heart, Janis Joplin and Bad Company to Merle Haggard, the Eagles and gospel greats. Chris McConnell brings to the partnership years of experience in live performance, touring and studio work, along with his passion for writing and gift as a strong vocalist in his own right. Together, they captivate audiences with their ability to tell stories through their lyrics.

6-7:30 p.m.: Dawna, an eclectic rock band from Columbus, pays homage to American roots, blues, jazz and country, with tight harmonies and arrangements. The band creates soundscapes and adventurous imagery that takes audiences on a fun, soulful journey.

8-10 p.m.: Angela Perley, the frontwoman of Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons, has since gone solo with her album “4:30” and her newest single, “Here For You.” She creates her own cosmic swirl of alt-country, psychedelic rock and amplified Americana. She’s earned a following at home and abroad, from sold-out crowds in her native Columbus to audiences in Europe, where her debut album, “Hey Kid,” peaked at Number 6 on the EuroAmericana chart.

Sept. 17

1-2:30 p.m.: Mill Street Blues is an acoustic blues trio who are on the softer side of the blues and R&B.

4-5:30 p.m.: Al Son Del Iya is a Columbus-based salsa band, founded in 2007 by Peruvian percussionist Waltinho Casanova. The band aims to provide an authentic, upbeat Latin American “Salsa Gorda” or “Fat Salsa” music experience, common in coastal towns from Peru to Panama. The band’s name goes back to the roots of salsa, referring to the Iya, an African drum brought to the Americas by the Yoruba people of southwestern Nigeria.

6-7:30 p.m.: Fo/Mo/Deep, a jazz/funk/fusion trio from Columbus, has released four CDs with music rooted in the experimental school of the ‘70s, when jazz, soul and funk were one and the same. The seasoned trio has performed across Ohio, as well as in Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and the South by Southwest Music Festival in Texas.

8-10 p.m.: Teeny Tucker, a Dayton native, is one of the most talented and dynamic personalities on the blues scene. She and her band have headlined some of the most prestigious music festivals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. In her career she has been nominated for numerous awards and has shared the stage with blues greats like B.B. King, KoKo Taylor, Etta James, Buddy Guy, the Holmes Brothers, Calvin Owens, Robert Cray and Keb Mo.

Sept. 24

1-2:30 p.m.: The Johnny O Project. Johnny O performed extensively in the Urbana area before enjoying success in Las Vegas and in the Port Clinton area, playing classic rock and music from the ‘80s, ‘90s and more.

4-5:30 p.m.: Ladies of Longford serve up a unique blend of contemporary Celtic, traditional Irish and fresh acoustic styles. Defined by superb vocal harmonies and excellent musicianship, they have five CDs to their credit and have performed with several national and internationally known Irish artists. The group consists of Hilda Doyle, her two daughters, Stephanie Doyle and Heather Doyle Fraser, and Elizabeth Blickenstaff.

6-7:30 p.m.: Dulahan provides a rich blend of contemporary and traditional Celtic music with subtle hints of roots/Americana. Their original compositions feature multiple layers of acoustic instrumentation and three- and four-part vocal harmonies.

8-10 p.m.: Bastard Bearded Irishmen, voted “Best Rock Band in Pittsburgh” for several years, energizes audiences with an original, ferocious blend of traditional and contemporary Celtic music, mixed with punk, gypsy and high-energy rock ‘n’ roll. The band has made a name for itself performing at region and national festivals with leading groups like the Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys.

For more information about the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival, visit fwfarms.com/festival or the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival Facebook page.

Here’s a sampling of the four bounce houses and inflatables that will be at this year’s festival. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_Ocean-Inflatable.jpg Here’s a sampling of the four bounce houses and inflatables that will be at this year’s festival. Submitted photos Here’s a sampling of the four bounce houses and inflatables that will be at this year’s festival. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_Shark-and-Pirate-Ship-Bounce-Houses.jpg Here’s a sampling of the four bounce houses and inflatables that will be at this year’s festival. Submitted photos Twelve popular bands will be returning to the outdoor stage for the 20th Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival, Sept. 10, 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, north of Urbana. While enjoying the music, festival-goers can dine on a wide selection of food served by Freshwater Farms and other vendors. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_Fish-Shrimp-Festival-Outdoor-Stage.jpg Twelve popular bands will be returning to the outdoor stage for the 20th Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival, Sept. 10, 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, north of Urbana. While enjoying the music, festival-goers can dine on a wide selection of food served by Freshwater Farms and other vendors. Submitted photos

20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival Sept. 10, 17 & 24

