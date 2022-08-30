Mechanicsburg Public Library September activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Thursdays, September 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Yoga All Ages. Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead class! Classes are every Thursday @ 3:30 PM! Please bring your own mats! Yoga will be outside!

Fridays, September 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2022 from 10 am-10:30 am: Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club will meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!

Monday, September 5, 2022 All Day: Library is closed in observance of Labor Day.

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild All Ages. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Monday, September 12, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. In September, we will explore what is Labor Day?

Wednesdays, September 14, 21, and 28, 2022 from 11 am-11:45 am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Fall Pumpkin Door Hanger Craft Ages 18 +. Hang some fall décor on your door that you’ll be proud of – because you made it! This fun craft kit comes with everything needed to create a beautiful pumpkin door hanger decoration.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 10 am-11 am or 6 pm-7pm: Champaign County Master Gardeners Introduction and Q & A. Ages 18 +. This is a casual meeting to learn more about the Champaign County Master Gardeners. Please feel free to drop in to the Wing (nonfiction) area whenever you are able.

Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Fall Pumpkin Door Hanger Craft Ages 18 +. Hang some fall décor on your door that you’ll be proud of – because you made it! This fun craft kit comes with everything needed to create a beautiful pumpkin door hanger decoration.

Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Goat Drawing with Lisa All Ages. In this series, Lisa will be teaching how to draw farm animals. This week we will be drawing a goat.

Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Donkey Drawing with Lisa All Ages. In this series, Lisa will be teaching how to draw farm animals. This week we will be drawing a donkey.