Does your child need a bike helmet?

The Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP) are giving bicycle helmets to the first 36 children (up to age 17) who register to participate in the Pathfinders annual bike tour on Sunday, Sept. 11.

This is in addition to a T-shirt, food and beverages at rest stops on the tour. The tour begins and finishes at the Depot in Urbana, 644 Miami St.

According to Pathfinders officials: “We are always concerned about bicycle safety, especially for children. We encourage all parents to ensure that your child always wears a properly-fitted helmet when cycling. Through a grant from the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, we have 36 helmets to give to youth participants at our 2022 bike tour.”

Parents may register any family member online by Wednesday, Aug. 31 at midnight to get the “Early Bird” pricing. After midnight and through the day of the tour, prices will go up. Helmets are given on a first-come basis, according to date and time of your registration. Riders may start their ride anytime between 8-11 a.m. There are three different route options with the 15-mile Kids and Family route which is entirely on the trail being best and safest for children.

You may register for the Pathfinders bike tour at: simonkentonpathfinders.org.

The Simon Kenton Pathfinders are a 501c3 non profit which built and maintains the Simon Kenton Trail in Champaign and Logan counties. The annual bike tour is their major fund raising event of the year.

All proceeds go to the maintenance and improvements of the trail.

Sign up for September 11 ride

