Suspect sought in break-ins

MECHANICBURG – On Aug. 25 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., multiple vehicles were broken into in the Village of Mechanicsburg.

Multiple items were stolen including a loaded handgun. During this incident the suspect took a vehicle and left the vehicle in the local car dealership parking lot.

The vehicle was located and returned but the suspect took the keys with him. This suspect then returned on Aug. 26 and took the vehicle again. The vehicle is a blue Volkswagen Passat bearing Ohio Registration HEA2929 and has a broken passenger side mirror.

If anyone has information on the suspect or sees the vehicle do not approach it – contact your local jurisdiction.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you know the suspect we are asking for your help to identify him.

If you have information on the identity of the suspect, please contact Lt. Robert McConnell at 937-834-3303 ext. 116.

Surveillance camera images are shown of a suspect believed to have perpetrated break-ins in Mechanicsburg. A distinctive tattoo is shown on the suspect's arm in this surveillance image. Photos via Mechanicsburg police

Mechanicsburg police share images

Submitted story

Info from David C. Patrick, II Chief of Police Mechanicsburg Police Department

Info from

David C. Patrick, II

Chief of Police

Mechanicsburg Police Department