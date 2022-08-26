PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet John & George! John and George are 3-month-old brothers who are as friendly as can be and will do well in just about any home. Through August if you adopt a kitten, you can adopt a second kitten for just $10. These two would love to go home together. They are already neutered, have been tested and are up to date on vaccines. Stop by and meet them today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

John and George are 3-month-old brothers who are as friendly as can be and will do well in just about any home. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_George-n-John.jpg John and George are 3-month-old brothers who are as friendly as can be and will do well in just about any home. Submitted photo

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

Information provided by PAWS.