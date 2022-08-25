Posted on by

Then – Now 119 South Main Street


Submitted story

In 1921, 119 South Main Street was occupied by the J. Perry Hance Auto Tire Store and the H. H. Dovell Fruit & Produce Market.

In 1921, 119 South Main Street was occupied by the J. Perry Hance Auto Tire Store and the H. H. Dovell Fruit & Produce Market.


Submitted photo

The J. A. Shuemaker Tire & Accessory Store was at 119 S. Main St. in 1930.


Submitted photo

This location is currently occupied by Dream Home Realty.


Submitted photo

Then – In 1921, 119 South Main Street was occupied by the J. Perry Hance Auto Tire Store and the H. H. Dovell Fruit & Produce Market (photo #1). Next door to the north at 117 S. Main St. was the Urbana Hat Co. The J. A. Shuemaker Tire & Accessory Store was at 119 S. Main St. in 1930 (photo #2). In 1938 the Brinnon IGA grocery was at this address.

Now – This location (photo #3) is currently occupied by Dream Home Realty.

The Champaign County Historical Society thanks Robert Ogden of The Good Camera Co. for this Now photo.

___

The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In 1921, 119 South Main Street was occupied by the J. Perry Hance Auto Tire Store and the H. H. Dovell Fruit & Produce Market.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_thumbnail_Then-119-South-Main-1-2.jpgIn 1921, 119 South Main Street was occupied by the J. Perry Hance Auto Tire Store and the H. H. Dovell Fruit & Produce Market. Submitted photo

The J. A. Shuemaker Tire & Accessory Store was at 119 S. Main St. in 1930.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_thumbnail_Then-119-South-Main-2-2.jpgThe J. A. Shuemaker Tire & Accessory Store was at 119 S. Main St. in 1930. Submitted photo

This location is currently occupied by Dream Home Realty.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_thumbnail_Now-119-South-Main-BW-2.jpgThis location is currently occupied by Dream Home Realty. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from CCHS

Info from CCHS