Then – Now 119 South Main Street

Then – In 1921, 119 South Main Street was occupied by the J. Perry Hance Auto Tire Store and the H. H. Dovell Fruit & Produce Market (photo #1). Next door to the north at 117 S. Main St. was the Urbana Hat Co. The J. A. Shuemaker Tire & Accessory Store was at 119 S. Main St. in 1930 (photo #2). In 1938 the Brinnon IGA grocery was at this address.

Now – This location (photo #3) is currently occupied by Dream Home Realty.

The Champaign County Historical Society thanks Robert Ogden of The Good Camera Co. for this Now photo.

The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

