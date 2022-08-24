On Sept. 9-10, the skies will fill with color as the 4th Annual Balloon Fest begins at Grimes Field Airport. Mark your calendars and don’t miss this evening of fun for the whole family.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with an entry fee of $3 for adults and $1 for children. Bring your lawn chairs to enjoy music, a variety of food served by the food trucks, contests, children’s activities and a dedicated beer and wine area for the adults.

Balloons launch at 6 p.m. and pilots will look for a “friendly” landing site within five miles of the airport. If you wish them to land on your property (must be an open field), place a white sheet on the ground and they will use this as their target. This is a great opportunity to see the balloon up close and meet the pilots and land crew.

Upon return to the airport, balloonists will prepare for the evening “glow” at dusk. This is an awesome display of light and color and one you do not want to miss.

Additional events and activities are being confirmed. Vendors are encouraged to register and applications are available online at www.balloonfestohio.com.

Balloon launch and glow are all dependent upon the weather and the decision to proceed is made by the balloon meister, a qualified FFA pilot and weather specialist – not the Balloon Festival Committee. Please note, Grimes Field is a non-smoking area and no pets are allowed.

The Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair is an event sponsored by the Grimes Field Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history of the Grimes Field Municipal Airport, and educating the public about aviation.

The Balloon Fest is Sept. 9-10 at Grimes Field.

Info from event organizers

