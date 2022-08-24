Murals refreshed on bike path

Four years ago, during a sixth grade project, the Stewart family began their journey of helping out the Simon Kenton Pathfinders. After reading the book, “Pay it Forward,” Kenny Stewart decided to paint the railroad abutment by the Depot Coffeehouse.

On that cold day in March, Kenny, his parents Holly and Phillip, and another student painted over the graffiti on the wall. After this project, Kenny decided to adopt the wall and cover the graffiti. Kenny also decided to adopt the abutments under Gwynne Street after those murals were vandalized.

This year, the Pathfinders asked if the family would maintain the murals again.

The Stewarts, along with Kenny’s sixth grade teacher, Nikki Sizemore, painted three murals along the Simon Kenton Trail. Under Gwynne Street is the B-25 airplane, a side view and a front view, and the Lincoln Funeral Train is on the abutment by the Depot. The team did a great job completing the murals.

If you see someone vandalizing the murals, please take a picture and make a report with the Urbana Police Division.

The Lincoln Funeral Train mural is on the abutment by the Depot. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_muraltrain.jpeg The Lincoln Funeral Train mural is on the abutment by the Depot. Submitted photos The Stewart family paints a mural along the bike path. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_mural2peeps.jpeg The Stewart family paints a mural along the bike path. Submitted photos Kenny Stewart stands with the B-25 airplane mural. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_muralB25.jpeg Kenny Stewart stands with the B-25 airplane mural. Submitted photos

Submitted story

