MHS students offered ‘Overtime’ after games

MECHANICSBURG – After each Mechanicsburg High School home football game, students are once again invited to Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church for their annual “Overtime” events.

“Overtime” is a safe, chaperoned party for all students in grades 7-12.

For a $1 donation to partially offset expenses, each party offers a live DJ, unlimited food and beverages, ping-pong, foosball, air hockey, and more. “Overtime” begins immediately after each home game and lasts until midnight.

Entrance to the church’s fellowship hall can be made through the side entrance off of the Race St. parking lot. The fellowship hall is accessible to those with disabilities through an elevator at that same entrance.

“This has been an outreach of our church for over a decade,” said Matthew Smith, a member of the church who is on the coordination team for the events. Smith added that the church “just wants to give the youth of Mechanicsburg a safe place to go after the home football games, letting them know that our entire community cares about their safety.”

If any community members would like to volunteer or donate to this program, or for any parents/guardians with questions, please call the church at 834-2410.

Submitted story

