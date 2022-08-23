Labor Day 5K run scheduled

The Champaign Family YMCA will be holding its annual Labor Day 5K. The run will be Sept. 5 (Monday). Registration will start that morning at 7:30 a.m. The run will start at 8:30 a.m. Participants can get pre-registered online or stop in at the Welcome Center to get a t-shirt.

