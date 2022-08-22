Habitat house taking shape in Mechanicsburg

Habitat For Humanity Champaign County Ohio (HFHCCO) is building its 12th home after the village of Mechanicsburg gifted a lot to Habitat at 141 E. Race St.

Volunteer help is most appreciated.

“We are thankful for the many churches, businesses, and individuals who come forward to assist in building our Energy Star home for the Knox family,” according to a news release from HFHCCO. “The Democratic Party of Champaign County prepared a delicious meal for our volunteers this past week under the leadership of Dianne Burroughs of St. Paris. A work crew came from HFHCCO board members, family members, Episcopal church of Our Saviour in Mechanicsburg, and the Champaign County Democratic party. We are thankful to all … as our build continues. If there are volunteers who might be interested in assisting do not hesitate to contact Marcia Balmut Ward via Facebook or [email protected] We thank Dr. Charles and Shirley Wingfield for the upcoming meal this Saturday with a work crew from KTH. Our mission is to build decent housing for all in need.”

Pre-applications for the 2023 home to be built in St. Paris are available on the organization’s website at hfhcco.org or at the Habitat ReStore at 1007 N. Main in Urbana. Applicants must have lived in the county for one year, be gainfully employed and pay taxes. They must agree to assist in the build of their home. The home is not free but has the caveat of being interest free.

Tomoso Segreti and Jim Westfall work on a Habitat home in Mechanicsburg. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_habitat.jpeg Tomoso Segreti and Jim Westfall work on a Habitat home in Mechanicsburg. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Marcia Ward

Info from Marcia Ward