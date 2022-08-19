PET OF THE WEEK

Paws Animal Shelter

Meet Aidan!

Aidan is a wonderful black and white 1-year-old neutered male kitten. He is playful and friendly and really hopes to meet you soon. Aidan gets along well with the other cats/kittens and will do well in most any home.

Come visit him today in the Kool Katz Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS.

