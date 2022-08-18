Bohl Memorial Bike Tour Sept. 11

The Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP) will hold their 22nd annual bike tour on Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 8 a.m. at the Depot Coffee House in Urbana.

The SKP annual bike tour, which is the main fund-raising event of the year for the group, is in memory of the late Betsy Bohl who was a charter member of the SKP in 1997 and also served as treasurer. The Bohl family has graciously supported the Simon Kenton Bike trail in Betsy’s memory for a number of years.

Each year the tour is held on parts of the Simon Kenton Trail and area back roads in both Champaign and Logan counties. For 2022, the 50K/31-mile route heads west to St. Paris and loops back to Urbana on county and township roads.

In St. Paris, the local Pony Wagon Days Committee has some special surprises planned for participants in coordination with their event. Upon returning to the Depot, those cyclists choosing to complete a 100K/62-mile route will ride a loop up to Bellefontaine, on a combination of trail and roads. A special 15-mile loop, entirely on the trail, is also offered for families and small children on the south trail.

Registered riders receive a continental breakfast, route maps, manned rest stops with food and snacks (every 8-10 miles), a bike tour T-shirt and food truck coupons upon return. In addition, the first 36 paid registrations for youth (ages 6-18) will receive a bike helmet.

Early Bird registration (which ends at midnight on Aug. 31) is free for ages 5 & under; $15 for youth ages 6-12 and $35 for ages 13 and above. Online registrations after Aug. 31 and/or walk-ins on the day of tour will be $20 for youth (ages 6-12) and $50 for ages 13 and above.

In addition to the above, there is a ‘virtual option’ on the registration page for those who cannot participate on Sept. 11, due to other commitments or who live a distance away.

All profits from the annual bike tour are used for maintenance and improvements of the 25-plus miles of the SKT in Champaign and Logan counties. The Pathfinders are a 501c non-profit.

Pre-registration (which is preferred) is available on the SKP website at Simonkentonpathfinders.org.

Then, follow the links to sign up.

For questions on the SKP bike tour, contact [email protected]

Event benefits Simon Kenton Trail

